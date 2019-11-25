Sports presenter Zainab Abbas ties the knot

Web Analytics
Sports journalist and cricket commentator Zainab Abbas has tied the knot in a stunning Nikkah ceremony in Lahore.

Zainab Abbas got married to Hamza Kardar in a beautiful ceremony attended by close friends and family.

For her big day, the bride opted for a delicately worked ensemble by a local designer, perfect for the day event.

Taking to Instagram, the journalist revealed details about her dress and look. “One event down, three more to go,” she wrote.

The couple looks adorable in the pictures doing rounds on social media.

Celebrities including Shaniera Akram, woman cricketer Kainat Imtiaz and sports journalists from around the world congratulated her on her wedding.

“Congratulations and all the happiness in the world, love from The Akrams,” commented Shaniera under the post.

Here’s wishing a lifetime of happiness to the newlyweds.

