Spotify officially launched in Pakistan, available for Rs 299 per month

It’s official: the world’s most popular audio streaming service, Spotify, is now available for listeners in Pakistan.

After announcing its plan on Feb. 22 to launch in 80+ countries over the next few days, Spotify was officially launched in Pakistan on Feb. 23. The service was also launched in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the same time.

We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria 👀 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/Wqv3IFdicz — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

Currently, listeners can choose to access Spotify’s content for free for a month. They can then upgrade to Spotify Premium that allows users to enjoy music without any ad interruptions for a subscription fee as low as Rs. 299 per month.

The service also offers a Premium Family subscription plan that is available for Rs 479 per month – it includes access for up to six family members with the same address. Users can also opt for Spotify Premium DUO, a plan tailored for two people living under one roof, for Rs 390 per month.

The Spotify Premium DUO plan also includes Duo Mix, a special playlist that updates regularly and includes audio that is chosen especially for the two subscribers to discover and love together.

The streaming service also provides a special Premium plan for students with subscription prices as low as Rs 149 per month.

