Spouses can work in same schools, Lahore High Court decides

Lahore: Top court of the province on Saturday struck down a notification by the Workers’ Welfare Board, which prohibited spouses from working in the same school, ARY News reported.

The board had issued a notification back in 2017, which prevented schools from appointing spouses in the same school, citing the fears of ‘monopoly’.

The high court ruled that the appointment of husband and wife in same school did not amount to a monopoly, and it is illogical to place such a bar on people.

The court also said that such a notification was against the transparency, and reflected the incapability of the school owners towards administrative matters.

The court noted that a prohibition like this affected employees’ capacity to work. Also, the board, through this notification, had violated Punjab government’s wedlock policy as well, under which spouses can remain posted at one station for an indefinite period of time.

