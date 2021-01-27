‘Spy Kids’ franchise all set for an official reboot

The Spy Kids franchise is officially in for a reboot with original director Robert Rodriguez, confirmed Variety.

If you were a kid in the late 90s and early 2000s, chances are that you got around to following the family of super-secret agents who dabbled in various spy schemes together. Now, Spy Kids is set to be reimagined by Rodriguez, who will serve as the writer and director for the franchise at Skydance Media after they acquired the rights to it.

Spyglass Media, the owner of the original franchise is also on board, with execs Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre serving as executive producers. Skydance will oversee development and production, reported Variety.

While not much is known about the plot for the reboot, sources say that it will be based on the activities of a multicultural family.

The original Spy Kids was based on two kids, Carmen and Juni Cortez, who start out unaware of their parents being a part of the Organization of Super Spies. They eventually also join in on their parents’ espionage schemes. Collectively, the franchise has generated more than $550 million worldwide.

