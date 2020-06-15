Web Analytics
Two-year-old among fifteen found squeezed into truck bound for US

truck cuban

Guatemalan police have rescued 15 people dangerously jammed into a truck to try to sneak into the United States, police said Sunday.

The travelers included a two-year-old and were found Saturday in the northeastern town of Esquipulas, said National Police spokesman Edwin Monroy. All belonged to Cuba.

“They were all being transported in inhumane conditions and sharing a small space,” he added.

The Cubans were trying to reach the US border illegally, the spokesman added.

The driver of the truck has been arrested for people-trafficking, Monroy said.

The Cubans were taken to a shelter, he added.

Thousands of people from Africa, Asia and Haiti travel every year to South and Central America, trying to cross Mexico and sneak into the United States in search of a better life.

