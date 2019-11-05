Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff calls on Pakistan’s Air Chief

Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan during his visit to Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

Air Chief assured Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff of sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise.

Earlier, on his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

