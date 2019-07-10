Accident or murder? New claims made about Sridevi’s unexpected death

NEW DELHI: Kerala Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh made new claims that Bollywood legendary actress Sridevi’s death was not an accident but a murder.

This is what Rishiraj Singh revealed in an article published in the lead page of the Kerala Kaumudi newspaper.

The jail official quoted late forensic surgeon Dr Umadathan which was friend to him, saying, “My friend told me that the death might have been a murder. When I asked him out of curiosity over the death, Dr Umadathan pointed out several circumstantial evidence to prove that the actress’ death was not accidental.”

“According to Dr Umadathan, ‘Even if she drank too much, she would not drown in one-foot deep water in a bathtub’. Without pushing by somebody, a person’s legs or head could not drown in one-foot water in the bathtub.”

Earlier in May last year, an ex-cop named Ved Bhushan had claimed that he wasn’t allowed to have a look at Sridevi’s hotel room but enacted her death scene in the adjacent room and the accidental drowning didn’t make sense to him in those circumstances.

Ved also reportedly claimed that it’s very easy to put someone in bathtub forcefully until the victim stops breathing without leaving any evidence of the crime.

The ex-police officer has suspicions that her death by drowning in a bathtub could be a murder.

The 54-year-old actress had died in a Dubai hotel room on February 24 last year which termed as ‘accidental drowning’ in bathtub by the Dubai government.

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1979 with Solva Sawan, but it was in 1983, with Balu Mahendra’s “Sadma” that she made her mark in the Hindi film industry. The same year, she also acted with Jeetendra in K Raghavendra Rao’s blockbuster “Himmatwala”, cementing her place as one of Bollywood’s top actresses.

