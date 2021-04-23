SriLankan Airlines plane damaged in ground vehicle collision

A SriLankan Airlines A320neo sustained major damage to its left horizontal stabilizer after being hit by a ground service vehicle at Velana International Airport in Malé, Maldives.

According to the details, the SriLankan Airbus A320neo, one of only four narrowbodies currently active in the airline’s fleet, seems to have suffered damage to one of its horizontal stabilizers and remains on the ground on 21st of April.

Sri Lankan A320neo damaged after being hit by ground service vehicle at Male, Maldives. 📷 aviatorsmaldives pic.twitter.com/2UtHXk1xl4 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) April 21, 2021

The four-year-old aircraft, registered as 4R-ANB, was unlucky enough to have an accidental altercation with a ground service vehicle while on its jaunt across the Indian Ocean.

The plane was operating flight UL1115, departing Colombo at 13:13 local time. It arrived in Malé after a flight time of one hour and nine minutes. The aircraft was scheduled to operate the return flight UL1116, departing at 15:05, Simpleflying reported.

While the exact nature of the incident is still unknown, photos following the run-in have emerged. From them, it would seem the airplane suffered damage to the left horizontal stabilizer and elevator.

