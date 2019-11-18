Sri Lankan President elect Gotabaya expresses gratitude towards Pakistan

Sri Lankan President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa has thanked Pakistani leadership and its people for the wishes they extended on his election as the President of Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, he expressed the commitment to build closer ties and understanding between Pakistan and Srilanka.

The government and leadership of Pakistan warmly felicitate President-elect of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on his electoral victory as the 7th President of the country.

In a press release on Sunday, Foreign Office said Pakistan is confident that under his stewardship, Sri Lanka will continue its journey towards greater prosperity and peace.

Pakistan appreciates the conduct of a free, fair and peaceful election by Election Commission and the Government of Sri Lanka.

The Government of Pakistan expresses the resolve to further fortify fraternal ties and to take this vital partnership to a new level.

President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated the newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his electoral victory.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said we hope to continue working with the new Sri Lankan President for the betterment of our people and to advance our shared interests of regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Sri Lankan President elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his victory in Presidential elections.

In his felicitation message, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the new Sri Lankan President-elect.

He said Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Rajapaksa and with Sri Lanka, for further deepening the brotherly ties and strengthening cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity of our peoples and the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also congratulated the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In his felicitation message today, the Foreign Minister paid tribute to the Sri Lankan government for holding peaceful, free and transparent elections.

He expressed the hope that in the presence of newly-elected President, longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be strengthened further.

He prayed for the prosperity and development of Sri Lanka under the leadership of new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is committed to improving longstanding ties and mutual cooperation with Sri Lanka.

