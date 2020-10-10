SSGC issues schedule for closure of CNG stations in Sindh

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations will remain closed across Sindh alternatively for three days during the next week, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), gas supply to the filling stations will remain suspended on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In a statement, the CNG association said that they will operate their filling stations as per the schedule issued by the SSGC. However, the filling stations shifted to Regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) will remain open throughout the week.

Read More: SSGC announces schedule for closure of CNG stations in Sindh

Earlier on October 5, the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would remain closed for three days in an ongoing week due to the low pressure of the gas.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced that the supply of gas to the CNG stations to remain suspended on Monday, Wednesday and Friday across Sindh including Karachi.

The SSGC spokesperson had said that the decision had been taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers.

Comments

comments