SSGC issues schedule for closure of CNG stations in Sindh

Karachi: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday issued a three-day closure schedule of the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh for the next week, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the SSGC, the CNG stations will remain closed across Sindh alternatively for three days during the next week.

Gas supply to the filling stations will remain suspended on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, read the statement.

In a statement, the CNG association said that they will operate their filling stations as per the schedule issued by the SSGC. However, the filling stations shifted to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) will remain open throughout the week.

Read More: Karachi to face four-day CNG closure next week

Earlier on October 16, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced a four-day closure schedule of the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh province including Karachi during the next week.

The SSGC had announced that instead of a three-day routine closure, the CNG stations would be closed for four days in the province in the next week.

According to the SSGC notification, the CNG stations would remain close for 24-hours from 8:00 am on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Comments

comments