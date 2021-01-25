SSGC denies gas loadshedding anywhere in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson claimed on Monday that the company is not carrying out any type of gas load shedding in Karachi city, ARY News reported.

“No gas load shedding is being underway anywhere in Karachi at the moment,” he said in a statement.

Refuting reports of the gas crisis in Sindh, the spokesperson said that SSGC, Karachi’s sole gas utility supplier, was proving gas to industries and domestic sectors as per the demand.

Read More: Residential, industrial areas in Karachi experience hours-long gas load shedding

It may be noted that the Karachiities are suffering from 10 to 12 hours of gas load-shedding in residential areas of the city besides suspension of supply to non-export industrial units.

Meanwhile, all the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh have been closed for 72 hours from Monday (January 25).

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am Monday till 8 am on Thursday (January 28) across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh had reopened after six days closure on Sunday (today).

