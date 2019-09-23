KElectric requests increased gas supply from SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) clarified in a statement issued today that it had not decreased the gas being supplied to Karachi Electric (K-Electric) contrary to rumors, ARY News reported on Monday.

Spokesperson SSGC categorically stated that consistent and continuous gas was being relayed to the power generator and the quantity has not been meddled with.

Although, K-Electric has tendered a request to the SSGC to increase the quota of gas that is currently relayed to them, added the spokesperson.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to revert it’s prior decision to increase gas prices of commercial ‘tandoors’ across Pakistan, ARY News reported on September 7.

SSGC rolled back the new rate which was announced to be at Rs 1283 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) to the previously allocated Rs 738 per MMBTU.

