SSGC issues new CNG closure schedule for Sindh

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday announced that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed in Sindh on Tuesday for 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A SSGC spokesperson said that the decision has been taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers.

CNG stations closure order would not apply over RLNG stations, said SSGC.

According to SSGC, CNG stations across will reopen on Wednesday morning at 8:00 am.

The SSGC has also warned that any CNG station found operative during this period will have its gas supply disconnected.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to devise a comprehensive strategy to meet gas requirements of both domestic and industrial sectors.

Read More: Govt taking all-out measures to overcome gas crisis: Hafeez Shaikh

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that gas requirements of industrial and domestic consumers were increasing day by day.

PM Imran directed the Special Assistant Nadeem Babar to furnish all the matters regarding gas before Council of Common Interests.

