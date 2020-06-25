KARACHI: Unannounced electricity load shedding has continued on Thursday in the provincial capital where load-shedding exempted electricity feeders also suffered power outages, ARY News reported.

According to details, load shedding up to 12 hours at a time is being observed in various places across the city.

Effected areas include Baldia Town, Lyari, Orangi, Korangi, Landhi, Surjani Town, PIB colony, Malir and Shah Faisal among others.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has claimed that the power regulating company K-Electric’s announcement of being deprived of designated quota of gas supply is false.

Spokesman SSGC said that K-Electric (KE) was being provided 240 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) worth of gas.

240 MMcfd includes an additional 50 MMcfd which was provided to the city despite shortage of the resource in the system, the spokesman said further.

Two days after KE’s demands were met it requested 50 MMcfd worth of more gas which would’ve totaled 290 MMcfd.

SSGC further claimed that the demand was upheld for 15 days in the wider interest of the people of Karachi whereas the institute is contractually obligated to provide an access of 10 MMcfd to KE but is providing 50 MMcfd additional to date.

