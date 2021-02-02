Are you being overbilled by SSGC? File complaint and get it inspected now

KARACHI: After an abundance of consumers filed complaints against overbilling by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in gas utility charges, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has on Tuesday authorized Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) to inspect meter readings and determine if there’s a discrepancy, ARY News reported.

According to the details reported on the matter, OGRA has brought in HDIP to oversee the complaints made by consumers and inspect if indeed there’s an anomaly in gas consumed and bill charged.

HDIP will, however, inspect these bills in collaboration with the gas company and only after a complaint has been made by a consumer in the same matter.

OGRA said that there had been a persistent case of consumers lodging complaints of overbilling which prompted the regulatory body to outsource HDIP to inspect meters.

The regulator has rolled out this measure in view of its Natural Gas Distribution (Technical Standards) Regulation 2019.

It may be noted that in the past SSGC has wrongfully footed bills of millions to consumers owing to faults in meter readings.

