SSP, driver die in road mishap at motorway near Kot Momin

SARGODHA: SSP Kamran Yousuf Malik was killed in a road mishap along with his driver at Motorway near here, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Kamran Yousuf Malik, a Lahore police officer was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore when his car collided with a trailer near Makhdoom Interchange in Kot Momin.

Driver Ashir died in the accident on the spot, while SSP Kamran Yousuf was shifted to nearby Kot Momin Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in a precarious condition. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to motorway police, driver fled from the scene of the accident with his trailer, which was loaded with cement bags.

SSP Kamran Yousuf Malik was a native of Patoki and posted in Lahore.

Senior police officers including RPO Afzal Ahmed Kausar and DPO Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera reached to the accident scene after the incident.

Two dead bodies were sent for medico-legal formalities to hospital, officials said.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation of the incident. Police has also launched search for arrest of the trailer driver.

