SSP Gulshan establishes motorcycle force to curb street crimes

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulshan, Maroof Usman on Saturday has established a new motorcycle force to curb street crimes, ARY News reported.

SSP Gulshan Maroof Usman said Anti-Street Crime Force has been established to curb street crimes during traffic jams as the police mobiles were unable to perform well in such areas. “It is really hard for police mobiles to enter the areas of traffic jam.”

In his inaugural speech to the force, SSP Gulshan urged them to perform well and give their best to ensure law and order in the city.

He said that 20 old motorcycles have been upgraded for the force from the police budget.

Read more: ‘Skating Force’ deployed around NSK during PSL matches

Forty well-trained personnel will patrol the hotspots to ensure law and order situation. A monitoring system for the force has also been evolved and trackers have been fixed in the motorbikes of the force.

DSPs, SHOs can also monitor the anti-street crime force.

The personnel inducted in the force will get unlimited patrol, the SSP Gulshan added.

Comments

comments