Stair car rams into aerobridge at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: A stair car hit a passenger boarding bridge at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Saturday.

However, no serious damage was reported as a result of the collision.

Sources say the mobile staircase collided with the aerobridge No. 1, causing minor damage.

Taking notice of the incident, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ordered a probe to ascertain the facts.

It sought a report from the chief operating officer on the incident and ordered action against the driver of the vehicle.

Last year in Oct, a passenger boarding bridge had collapsed at the Islamabad International Airport.

A man was injured after the aerobridge collapsed at the airport.

