1291 stalls checked in 67 Ramadan Bazaars across Punjab

LAHORE: On directive of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, 1291 stalls were checked in 67 Ramadan Bazaars across Punjab, ARY News reported.

Inspection of 23 Ramadan Bazaars in Lahore, 25 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Multan and four in Muzaffargarh was carried out. During the raid in bazaars, 147 kg rotten peach, apple and strawberry, while 127 kg rotten vegetables have been seized.

The director general Punjab Food Authority said 109 stalls were issued notices for improvement. He said monitoring of Ramadan Bazaars across the province was being done on daily basis.

On May 7, Usman Buzdar had visited Ramadan bazaars in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur to monitor the prices of essential items.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar had inspected different stalls and talked to the people who appreciated the provision of daily-use items at subsidized rates.

The chief minister had said that the sole purpose of colossal Ramadan package was to provide relief to the common man and whole government machinery was fully active in this regard.

He had said, “I am personally visiting Ramzan bazaars to review the ground realities and the government has saved a sum of Rs.2 billion by avoiding exhibitory steps.” CM Buzdar had said that strict implementation of quality and fixed rates of the eatable items would be ensured in Ramzan bazaars and in the commercial markets.

