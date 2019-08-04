‘It is time to stand for national security, Kashmiris’ rights: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said that it was time to stand for national security and right to self-determination of Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Dr Firdous said the political leadership should give a message of unity and solidarity on national issues by rising above personal interests.

He urged political leadership to expose Indian terrorism and the situation along line of control before the world with one voice.

Read More: Parliaments across the World urged to highlight Kashmir issue

Earlier in the day, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had penned a letter to speakers and presiding officers of Parliaments across the world to apprise the international community of current worsening situation in occupied Kashmir.

In his letter, the chairman had informed the speakers of the Line of Control (LoC) violation of Indian security forces in Neelum Valley and firing and shelling on the civilian population.

Sadiq Sanjrani had urged the international community to play its due role in halting the Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir and help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination in the light of UN resolutions.

Comments

comments