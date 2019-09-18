We should stand united over Kashmir issue: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that PPP stands with their Kashmiri brethren and will continue its moral and political support for Kashmiri people, ARY News reported.

“We should stand united over Kashmir issue in order to send a strong message to our Kashmiri people,” said Bilawal while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Bilawal on Khursheed Shah’s arrest

While condemning the arrest of Khursheed Shah, Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP stalwart was arrested at a time when an important conference was going on in Islamabad over Kashmir issue.

He said Shah’s arrest was an attempt to divert the public’s attention from Kashmir issue.

Bilawal said the party had devised its protest strategy and announced that PPP would lend the JUI-F leader their moral support over Islamabad sit-in.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Pakistan People’s Party stalwart and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case.

Khursheed Shah had excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over its summon, earlier today.

Read More: NAB sends questionnaire to Murad after no-show

The PPP central leader was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for interrogation today after the opening of an inquiry against him over disclosure of assets worth more than Rs.500billion registered under his alleged frontmen.

