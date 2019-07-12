Provision of standard health facilities top priority of PPP: Bilawal Bhutto

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that provision of free treatment and health facilities to masses are a top priority of PPP, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Ghotki, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP always tried to serve masses and currently providing all necessary facilities to people.

“The Sindh govt is providing free treatment to poor people across the province. Well-equipped heart hospitals are operating in Sindh which is proving all basic facilities to masses,” he claimed.

“Like Gambat the hospital will be built in Sukkur too. PPP govt wants to fulfill the shortage of doctors and nurses in Sindh hospitals.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to establish child emergency centres in Sindh through a public-private partnership.

“The performance of our govt through a public-private partnership is in front of everyone. The children emergency centre was recently established in Korangi, Karachi,” he added.

He said that PPP will continue protesting over the inflation and anti-nation policies of the incumbent government.

Bilawal Bhutto was hopeful about the win of PPP in Ghotki by-poll scheduled on July 18.

Earlier on Thursday, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed to defend the economic and human rights of people.

“Democratic and human rights will remain at risk till the protection of economic rights,” said PPP chairman while addressing a press conference in Sukkur.

He said the Constitution and democracy were being attacked from every direction. The people’s constitutional, economic and democratic rights are being usurped, he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said a joint struggle will have to be launched to protect constitutional and human rights of the people of the country.

