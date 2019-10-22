‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ final trailer is out

Star Wars fans must gear up to witness the end of an amazing saga as the final trailer of The Rise of Skywalker is here.

The official two-minute trailer for Disney’s latest film marks the return of some of the series greatest characters. It will feature Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Carrie Fisher , who died in 2016, will also reprise her role as Gen. Leia Organa.

The ninth Star Wars film is directed and produced by J.J. Abrams alongside fellow producers Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.

Check out the new poster for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. In theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/4jwGJOaFZi — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Earlier in April, director Abrams said the final film is about a “new generation, what they’ve inherited, the light and the dark” and the characters will face off against “the greatest evil.”

Disney also debuted a new poster for the film, which will be released on December 20.

