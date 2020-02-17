Web Analytics
Stars celebrate Pakistan’s first Kabaddi World Cup win

Kabaddi World Cup

As Pakistan defeated India to claim their first Kabaddi World Cup victory on Sunday, congratulatory messages poured in from our local stars.

Pakistan emerged victorious in the final of the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 with a thin margin of 43-41, collecting Rs10 million in prize money.

Superstar Mahira Khan congratulated the team and nation.

Singer Ali Zafar said the Kabaddi team deserves a heroes’ welcome.

Singer Asim Azhar tweeted “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan’s Test captain also extended his wishes to the players.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik said the atmosphere at the ground was unbelievable. He congratulated the management as well for making this tournament a success.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric as a huge number of spectators came to watch the final between the arch-rivals.

