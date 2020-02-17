Stars celebrate Pakistan’s first Kabaddi World Cup win

As Pakistan defeated India to claim their first Kabaddi World Cup victory on Sunday, congratulatory messages poured in from our local stars.

Pakistan emerged victorious in the final of the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 with a thin margin of 43-41, collecting Rs10 million in prize money.

Superstar Mahira Khan congratulated the team and nation.

Singer Ali Zafar said the Kabaddi team deserves a heroes’ welcome.

Wow ! Pakistan wins the #KabaddiWorldCup They should be given heroes’ welcome! pic.twitter.com/qGTNAMBbOR — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 16, 2020

Singer Asim Azhar tweeted “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan wins the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 after a thrilling final with India in Lahore ! 🇵🇰 PAKISTAN ZINDABAD 💚 #KabaddiWorldCup2020 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 16, 2020

Pakistan’s Test captain also extended his wishes to the players.

Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰 kabaddi team on winning the World Cup well done boys 👏👏👏 well done to India as well.. #PakistanZindabad #KabaddiWorldCup2020 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) February 17, 2020

Cricketer Shoaib Malik said the atmosphere at the ground was unbelievable. He congratulated the management as well for making this tournament a success.

Unbelievable atmosphere at the ground and what else can you expect from a Kabbadi World Cup final 💥

congratulations to the management behind on making this happen and thank you to all teams for coming to Pakistan and participating #kabaddiwc2020 #PakistanZindabad #Ibeedgeeen 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/C8p7ZmkyWX — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 16, 2020

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric as a huge number of spectators came to watch the final between the arch-rivals.

Comments

comments