Stars pay tribute to doctors fighting coronavirus in Pakistan

Pakistani celebrities joined the nation in paying tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting the coronavirus on Friday.

People raised white flags at 6 pm all around Pakistan from their balconies, rooftops and parks to honour the medics who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic.

Meray Paas Tum Ho stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, who are in quarantine currently took to Twitter to appreciate those fighting on the frontline.

“We salute all our doctors, nurses, paramedics & health officials who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus,” Humayun tweeted.

We salute all our doctors, nurses, paramedics & health officials who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. Let's show them lots of love tomorrow, Friday March 27th, 6PM by coming out to our terraces and rooftops and waving a white flag. Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/OeBg1aQ7dX — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 26, 2020

Former cricketer Wasim Akram also took part in the ‘white flag’ tribute. He shared a photo with his family; wife Shaniera Akram and daughter Ayla holding a white flag on Twitter.

“Big salute to all the heroic Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics and medical staff at the front line fighting for us,” he wrote.

Big salute to all the heroic Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics and medical staff at the front line fighting for us #HumainTumSePyarHai #CoronaVirusPakistan #WhiteFlagInHonour pic.twitter.com/lOPdhNnGUL — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 27, 2020

Film actress Resham was seen singing Humain Tum Se Pyar Hai with her elder sister waving a white flag on their rooftop to salute the nation’s heroes in a video she posted on Instagram.

Comments

comments