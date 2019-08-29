Pakistani celebrities are rallying for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Kashmir hour’ call to show solidarity with the people of the valley.

The premier had given a call, during his televised address, to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, who are bracing the worst kind of Indian atrocities and oppression. It will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours on Friday.

Many stars took to social media to back the call and urged their fans to join them.

Singer Shehzad Roy said he will be joining 2500 students to show support for his Kashmiri brethren. He will also visit the family of a martyr and Line of Control (LOC) in September.

“Let’s respond to PM @ImranKhanPTI call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be with 2500 girls studying at SMB Fatima Jinnah Gov School at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit the family of a Shaheed & will soon visit LOC,” he wrote.

Actor Humayun Saeed said that although he is not in the country, he fully supports this initiative.

“Must raise our voice against injustice & violence & must register our protest in response to PM Imran Khan’s call for #KashmirHour. Unfortunately, I’m not in the country but regardless of where I am, I fully support this initiative. Friday 12 PM. Do participate! #IStandWithKashmir,” he tweeted.

Cricketer Shahid Afridi urged fans to join him at Mazar-e-Quaid on Friday noon. He also invited other cricketers and celebrities to be a part of this cause.

“Let’s respond to PM’s call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit the home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC,” he said.

