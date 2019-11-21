State Bank’s reserves rise by $45 million

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves increased by $45 million to $8.44 billion during one week ending on November 15.

According to data released by the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.46 billion on November 15.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $8.44 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $7.02 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $15.46 billion

