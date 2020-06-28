People of Sialkot establish state of the art coronavirus testing lab

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Sunday announced the creation of a state of the art coronavirus testing laboratory in Sialkot created independent from government funding, ARY News reported.

According to details, the lab has been made with a total cost of Rs300, 000 while 25 high flow oxygenated beds are also being provided to various healthcare facilities in the city; all expenses have been borne by the local business community.

SAPM Usman Dar on the occasion said that the city has taken the onus of becoming self-reliant in terms of coronavirus testing, 75 of the 125 oxygenated beds are instantly being made available for people suffering from coronavirus.

Usman Dar thanked the wealthy members of the community and the businessmen who participated and materialized the healthcare effort for the people of Sialkot.

Taking a jibe at the elected representative from Sialkot from rivaling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Dar said that the elected leader was on the run leaving his constituency at the mercy of coronavirus.

