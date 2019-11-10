State that follows Prophet’s principles will rise, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says if a state follows the principles on which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of the State of Medina, it will rise.

He tweeted: Our Prophet PBUH was the greatest human being of all time & hence the ideal role model for all of us. Anyone who follows his path will be liberated from the chains that keep us grounded & prevent us from fulfilling our potential.”

“Our Prophet PBUH founded the State of Madinah on modern principles of Rule of Law, Human Rights, Compassion, Meritocracy & the Pursuit of Knowledge as a sacred duty. If a state follows these principles it will rise,” h said.

Addressing the International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) Conference in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in Islamabad earlier today, Prime Minister Khan said that if an individual seeks greatness, he should follow Muhammad SAWW, if a nation sought greatness, they should follow state of Medina’s example.

He said that the personality and character of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) is a role model for the youth to emulate in order to lead a successful life.

