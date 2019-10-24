Issue truth-based statements on Nawaz’s health, PM tells spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed government spokespersons to issue truth-based statements on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the spokespersons in the federal capital, he issued directives for providing the PML-N supremo every possible medical facility and prayed for his speedy recovery, according to sources.

The prime minister said the ailment that Sharif is suffering from is curable in Pakistan.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Khan expressed concerns over Nawaz Sharif’s health and extended sincere prayers for his recovery.

In a statement on Twitter, the PM wrote: “Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health.”

He said: “I have directed all concerned to ensure [the] provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him.”

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

