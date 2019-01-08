Stations of Orange Line train to be commercialised: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the stations of Orange Line train would be commercialized so as to generate funds.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Aleem Khan said that private banks and other institutions would be offered sponsorship of these stations so that the loss could be minimized.

He said that the past government took a number of decisions just for publicity and political popularity which were not aimed at ground realities.

The minister said that the former government was responsible for the delay in this project and added that they were working for early completion of Orange Line train project.

Aleem Khan said that the PTI government was determined to provide basic facilities to the masses across the province. He said that every project would be reviewed and decision would be taken in the larger interest of the public.

The minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reforms were being introduced in Punjab and new dimensions have been set for each sector.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that new local bodies System in Punjab would bring real progress and prosperity when in village councils and neighborhood councils, public representatives would undertake developmental work at local level and especially in 25,000 villages of Punjab progress would start simultaneously.

