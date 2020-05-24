Health resources minimal, urge people to stay home on Eid: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health Azra Fazal Pechuho on Sunday urged the people to prioritise staying at home and only venture out if absolutely essential, ARY News reported.

Azra Pechuho said that coronavirus was very much existent in the society while beds and health facilities have become minimal.

She said that anyone could get infected by the pathogen as it does not pick and choose its carriers.

Pechuho revealed that two children are currently fighting life and death circumstances in a healthcare facility and breathing through a ventilator.

She implored the people to observe a subdued Eid and to keep social interactions minimal.

Azra Pechuho also expressed hope that the nation would behave responsibly and not let the efforts of frontline doctors and paramedics go to waste.

