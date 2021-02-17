Stay vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure, COAS tells PAF men

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited PAF Air War College Institute (AWCI) at Karachi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

While addressing the participants of 34th Air War Course, COAS appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements. COAS urged officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.

“Superiority in the modern-day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts” COAS reiterated.

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary, ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

AWCI is the highest learning pedestal of PAF.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited Central Ordnance Depot Karachi.

According to ISPR, the COAS was briefed about the up-gradation of the existing century-old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for the provision of smooth logistics support. The army chief appreciated the efforts of the Ordnance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency.

On arrival at COD Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, the press release concluded.

Comments

comments