Steam offers PUBG gameplay for free

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will be free to play next weekend on Steam and will be 50 percent off to purchase, the developer announced today.

PUBG, the world’s biggest online multiplayer battle royale game developed by PUBG Corporation, in a Tweet announced the development.

The tweet read: “From June 4th to 8th, PUBG is Free To Play and 50% off. #PlayApartTogether with PUBG and Steam!”

Revealed earlier in the week, Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG) Mobile is adding a new mode called the “Mysterious Jungle” on June 1. The team behind the highly popular battle royale game teased the arrival of the new mode through a recent tweet.

Without specifying any particular details. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile brought Royale Pass Season 13 with two Cartoon Rangers named Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. The mobile game also added the Miramar map through the version 0.18.0 update that was released prior to Royale Pass Season 13.

The tweet teasing the Mysterious Jungle mode on PUBG Mobile includes an image that shows two players looking at a map of Sanhok. This suggests that gamers would receive some new treasure hunts through the new mode that could be exclusive to the Sanhok map.

