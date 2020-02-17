WATCH: Step-ladder walks on its own   

In a bizarre clip, an eight-foot step-ladder can be seen walking by itself in a parking garage in India.

The ladder appeared to walk away from handymen as they worked in the garage in Hyderabad and it seemed that something sparked it into motion.

The ladder was placed on a painted slope, when the workers noticed it making a clattering noise and shuffling from side-to-side as each leg jumped from the ground.

Worried locals started to worship the ladder in an effort to appease what they thought was a wayward spirit in 2018, Mail Online reported.

Experts said that gravitational force could be the actual cause of the ladder’s movement. They said that the ladder was on a floor that has an incline and someone nudge the ladder so that it started moving.

Comments

comments