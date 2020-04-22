Stephen Hawking’s family has donated his ventilator to a hospital to help cope with the influx of coronavirus patients, ARY News reported.

The family of the late University of Cambridge theoretical physicist have donated their father’s ventilator to Royal Papworth Hospital as it cares for increasing numbers of patients with Covid-19.

With increasing numbers of patients being hospitalised with the virus, which can cause severe respiratory problems, the hospital has expanded its critical care department to more than double its usual size.

Mr Hawking’s daughter Lucy said: “Our father received brilliant, dedicated and compassionate medical care from both Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s hospitals in Cambridge.

“We realised that it would be at the forefront of the Covid-19 epidemic and got in touch with some of our old friends there to ask if we could help.”

The heart and lung hospital, which treats around 50,000 patients each year, is a major centre for the provision of ventilator support.

