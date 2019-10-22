A drama series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel ‘The Outsider’ is coming to HBO next year.

The series bearing the same name will debut on January 2020, says a statement issued by HBO. ‘The Outsider’ explores the investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy and the mysterious force surrounding the case.

Debuting on HBO on January 12, 2020 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT) with two episodes sequentially, the 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

The cast includes Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee Ben Mendelsohn as Ralph Anderson, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney, Bill Camp as Howie Salomon; Mare Winningham as Ralph’s wife Jeannie Anderson, Paddy Considine as Claude Bolton, manager of a local club; Julianne Nicholson as Glory Maitland, Yul Vázquez as Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective Yunis Sablo, Jeremy Bobb as Alec Pelley, a private investigator hired by Howie, and Marc Menchaca as detective Jack Hoskins.

Comments

comments