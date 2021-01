KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has shown promising trade on Wednesday taking it to three-year high, ARY News reported.

With a 502 point jump in the benchmark index in daily trade today, the KSE-100 closed above 45,000 points. A level it hasn’t achieved in three years.

The total volume today concluded at 660 million shares changing hands.

The share trade thus translated to Rs24.67 billion.

