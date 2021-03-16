Police negligence leads to use of stolen motorcycle in attack on Rangers

KARACHI: In a major revelation, it has emerged that negligence from police authorities has allowed the terrorists to use a stolen motorcycle in the attack on Rangers in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details that have emerged after the incident, the police booked a case of the vehicle being stolen after the blast that saw the death of one Rangers man and injuries to 10 other people.

Soon after the incident, the police took the vehicle owner who during probe informed that his vehicle was stolen from Mujahid Colony some 14 days back and he repeatedly visited the police station to get an FIR registered.

The owner of the two-wheeler said that the cops gave lame excuses to deny an FIR.

“I parked my vehicle outside the home on March 03 evening and was stolen when I looked for it at around 11:00 pm on the day,” he said adding that he lodged a complaint at the 15 emergency centre and was summoned to the police station within the next 15 minutes.

The police even refused to register a case when I reached the station, he said adding that he was arrested after the blast and was later released after registration of an FIR.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Rangers personnel was martyred and others sustained injuries as a result of a blast reported near the city’s Orangi Town area.

According to police, the blast took place near a Rangers vehicle that was moving through the Mominabad area of Karachi’s Orangi Town. Two Rangers officials and three other people who were present at the blast site were injured in the Karachi blast.

SSP West Karachi, who arrived at the site after the blast, said that pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene show that the blast reportedly occurred in a motorcycle with explosive material installed in it.

