People can avoid PDM rallies if they love their lives, says Nabil Gabol

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader and ex-lawmaker Nabil Gabol said Monday if people love their lives they must avoid joining political rallies amid Covid outbreak, ARY News reported him as saying.

Present today in ARY News program Off The Record, Nabil Gabol said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is only holding political rallies and protests, but at the end of the day, it is up to the people whether they want to join them or not.

We earlier enforced a lockdown in the province to avoid Covid-19 spread soon after the outbreak of the global pandemic but did people comply, he asked rhetorically suggesting that it is up to the people to do what they deem right.

He said his party, incumbent Sindh government, alongside the PDM alliance, will keep organizing their rallies and political processions and will not stop anyone from joining them.

Gabol added that if indeed the second wave of Covid is so deadly, then the incumbent federal government should impose a lockdown and ban the political power shows.

On the other hand, with a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) tomorrow to review the pandemic situation in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to review the overall situation of the pandemic in the country, the prime minister has directed to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the lives of common people.

