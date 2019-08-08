Stop India from committing atrocities in IoK, FM urges diplomatic corps

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed on Thursday ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps on India’s decision to end the special constitutional status of the disputed territory of held Kashmir.

“Foreign Minister briefs the Heads of Mission / Ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps rejecting the Indian decision to try to change disputed status of IOK,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

Foreign Minister briefs the Heads of Mission / Ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps rejecting the Indian decision to try to change disputed status of IOK. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LSileAE9lE — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) August 8, 2019

He quoted FM Qureshi as urging the diplomats to stop India from committing blatant violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister said India has turned held Kashmir into the largest prison in the world by deploying over 900,000 troops to subjugate 14 million Kashmiris.

Comments

comments