Pay up and leave, stop politicising Nawaz’s health: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday (today) that the incumbent government has made a massive undertaking by allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

Chaudhry further speculated that infighting was taking place inside the Sharif family, a power struggle to become the leader of the political party and the household.

The minister further said that it was high time that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stopped politicising their ailing leaders’ health.

“We just want PMLN and its leadership to ensure the guarantee sought for the safe exit of the former premier,” Chaudhry said.

The minister also revealed that after such a precedent of sending a convicted felon out of the country had been set then other political leaders who are under custody or convicts serving time would also ask for a similar settlement citing the same concerns.

Yesterday, The federal cabinet gave conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad who sought the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

