‘Stop selling hate’: ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor slams Thackeray trailer

Tamil actor Siddharth, known for his Bollywood flick ‘Rang De Basanti’, has severely criticised the trailer of the upcoming biopic on founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray.

As the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Thackeray’ hit social media, a number of people found it distasteful that a hate monger is being treated as a hero but the first to speak from India was Tamil actor Siddharth.

Siddharth took to Twitter to criticised the  trailer for spewing “hate” against South Indians who Nawazuddin Siddiqui, while playing Bal Thackeray, refers to as “yandugundu” (a derogatory term invented for South Indians by the extremist politician),

Bal Thackeray, in his speeches, referred to people from South India as ‘yandu gundu’ and also used to  make fun of languages from the region.

“So much hate sold with such romance and heroism (Music, tiger roars, applause, jingoism). No solidarity shown to millions of South Indians and immigrants who make Mumbai great,” wrote the actor.

“Are you planning to make money out of this propaganda? Stop selling hate! Scary stuff!,” Siddharth added.

Thackery, the former chief of India’s extreme Hindu/Ethnocentric right-wing organization Shiv Sena, was known for his anti-Muslim and anti-South Indian stance all through his life.

The film, written and produced by Shiv Sena leader and lawmaker Sanjay Raut, which portrays him as a hero.

A number of Indian Twitter users also criticised the movie’s trailer.

