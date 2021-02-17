Drastic measures needed to stop stealing wealth from developing countries: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday underscored the need for drastic measures to stop stealing wealth from developing countries, ARY News reported.

In his virtual address to the International Fund for Agricultural Development’s governing council meeting, PM Imran termed agriculture a basic need for human survival.

He maintained that they needed a common global plan for the survival of all mankind and warned that there could be a catastrophe if the world does not take action now.

COVID-19 badly affected the economy of the poor countries, PM Imran said, adding that they needed $4.3 trillion to recover from the aftermaths of the pandemic.

“I further propose that a new strategy for sustainable food production and consumption should be considered and adopted at the Food Systems Summit next year,” he added

On the occasion, he also shared Pakistan’s efforts to mitigate the sufferings of poor people including the historic $8 billion relief package given by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

