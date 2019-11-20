NEW YORK: A storekeeper traveled for seven hours to return lost keys of one of gusregular customer. He is now hailed as a hero for this act.

The incident reported from British media outlets occurred in Middle Island, a hamlet in New York. Diana Chong and her husband were on the way when they stopped for a brief moment at the Bagels 101.

I come here every morning on my way to work. And then after that, I got my bagels, she said and further added that the same happened on that day when she entered it with his keys and credit cards.

I went back in the car and we drove away, she said without checking his keys.

“It was not until arriving in Honesdale, a hamlet in Pennsylvania, that I realized of leaving the keys 180 miles away at the bagel shop. The keyring includes the fob needed to start our family vehicle.”

Chong called Bagels 101 and quickly realized while talking to manager Vincent Proscia that leaving the key for a night wouldn’t work, as there is no mail delivery on Sunday and she and her husband both had to work Monday.

Recalling her conversation with the shopkeeper, she said that they told him the importance of keys for them. The shopkeeper agreed to travel 180 miles to return the keys.

Proscia drove the 3.5 hours to drop off the couple’s keys and then drove 3.5 hours home.

“It’s the fact that he only knows me from coming in every morning,” she said. “And he just, without hesitation came all the way. Drove three-and-a-half hours there, three-and-a-half hours back, got two hours sleep to go to work the next day. I can’t ask for anything more.”

Proscia said it was “just the right thing to do.”

