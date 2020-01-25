In a nail-biting moment, a pilot had to abort its landing plans just as the plane was inches away from the runway due to Storm Gloria’s gusty winds moving at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

The astonishing footage of the maneuver, known as a go-around, was captured at Spain’s Valencia Airport by a plane spotter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video showed the Ryanair plane coming to land and swaying from side to side in dramatic fashion before the pilot headed for the skies again.

Local reports said the Boeing 737 had ended up landing at another airport because of the weather conditions due to Storm Gloria.

A number of flights to Valencia were diverted or canceled that day because of Storm Gloria, which has been blamed for the deaths of at least 12 people so far.

In another plane incident involving weather conditions, On 24 November 2019, it was an extremely close call for a plane in New Zealand after a video doing rounds on social media showed how it missed a lightning bolt by inches.

Read More: VIDEO: Heart-stopping moment as passenger plane struck by lightning after take-off

The scene involving an Airbus A380 was captured by Daniel Currie, working at Christchurch Airport and showed a bolt of lightning behind an aircraft that had touched down.

The stuff.co.nz was told by the eye-witness that the planes were all waiting to unload but couldn’t because of the weather. “So [we] were just waiting on the tarmac for clearance and there were multiple lightning strikes … everyone was fine nothing caught fire but looks like a close call. [It] made for an awesome photo.”

Comments

comments