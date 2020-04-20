Stranded in New York, Meera pleas for help

Pakistani film actress Meera, who is stuck in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for help.

The Baaji actor took to Instagram to send out a plea from the centre of the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

In a video message from her hotel room, she shared that she travelled to the US in March for some shows and a film’s shoot.

Meera has been stranded in New York for weeks. She said she wants to return to her homeland as she is now out of savings and her fear of dying in a foreign country increases daily.

The veteran actress reached out to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the hope of returning to Pakistan. She said he has always helped Pakistanis and requested that arrangements for her safe return to the country be made.

