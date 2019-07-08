Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Strange creature hanging on ceiling horrifies locals in Indonesia

BALI: An unusual creature has baffled locals in Bali island of Indonesia which looked half like a transparent cricket, and half like a hairy jellyfish.

The creature was also filmed by the resident who had no idea what it was.

Hari Toae guessed the strange animal was staying in his home to avoid the rain that evening, Mirror.co.uk reported.

He said of his unusual discovery: “I will let it stay in my house, but only for the night. I don’t want it to scare my guests away.”

Hari was unable to identify what the winged creature was or where it came from but he has joked that he thought that it “looked like an alien.”

”It’s not something I’ve ever seen before,” he said.

“I don’t think it comes from this neighbourhood.”

The ‘alien’ is actually believed to be a creatonotos gangis, a species of arctiine moth.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Changing name in hopes of being spared by lynch mobs: Indian Bureaucrat

Offbeat

Three people gored on first day of Spanish bull-running festival

Offbeat

Anushka Sharma unaware of how four runs are signaled in cricket: viral video reveals

Lifestyle

Saboor Aly details Ahad Raza Mir’s ‘important’ phone call to Sajal…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close