Strange creature hanging on ceiling horrifies locals in Indonesia

BALI: An unusual creature has baffled locals in Bali island of Indonesia which looked half like a transparent cricket, and half like a hairy jellyfish.

The creature was also filmed by the resident who had no idea what it was.

Hari Toae guessed the strange animal was staying in his home to avoid the rain that evening, Mirror.co.uk reported.

He said of his unusual discovery: “I will let it stay in my house, but only for the night. I don’t want it to scare my guests away.”

Hari was unable to identify what the winged creature was or where it came from but he has joked that he thought that it “looked like an alien.”

”It’s not something I’ve ever seen before,” he said.

“I don’t think it comes from this neighbourhood.”

The ‘alien’ is actually believed to be a creatonotos gangis, a species of arctiine moth.

