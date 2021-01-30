Whether you’re a hardcore fan or a Muggle who’s only seen the movies, there’s no denying that “Harry Potter” is a cultural phenomenon.

Following are some of the strange facts about the characters of the Harry Porter

Harry Potter’s Eyes Are Only Green in the Last Scene of Sorcerer’s Stone

In the books, Potter’s eyes are described as a bright green, but in the movies, you see a blue-eyed Potter. Daniel Radcliffe was given green contacts to wear when filming began but he was allergic to them. The last scene of the movie was the first scene shot that you can catch a glimpse of a puffy-faced, green-eyed Potter saying Goodbye to Rubeus Hagrid.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Stunt Double Was Left Paralyzed for Life After Deathly Hallows

David Holmes, Radcliffe’s stunt double, was rehearsing an ariel explosion stunt when the accident occurred. The explosion threw Holmes into the wall then be plummeted to the ground. When crew ran to assist him he told them he couldn’t feel his legs. He is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Weasleys and J.K. Rowling Had the Same Car

Rowling’s first car was a 1960 Ford Anglia. The Weasleys owned the same exact model and in the same exact color as teenage Rowling. A total of 14 of these cars were destroyed filming Ron Weasley and Harry Potter’s crash into the Whomping Willow.

Twelve Publishers Turned Harry Potter Down

A chair member from Bloomsburg’s eight-year-old granddaughter read the book. Once the girl explained it was better than anything else, Bloomsburg decided to pick up the books.

Daniel Radcliffe Has Terrible Handwriting

Radcliffe was banned from writing ‘Harry’ when filming Goblet of Fire because of this awful penmanship. Someone in the props department was tasked with writing it for him.

The Young Stars Did Real Homework On Set

Producers wanted school work to look as authentic as possible, so real homework was done when filming at Hogwarts. While filming Prisoner of Azkaban the trio was even assigned essays to write about their characters.

Daniel Radcliffe Had To Shave His Leg For Chamber of Secrets

When producers realized Radcliffe was too hairy for 12-year-old Potter they decided to shave 1 of his legs. Thankfully the scene only needed to show Potter was missing a sock, so the entire leg was spared. They only shaved about 2 inches from his ankle.

Emma Watson Dedicated Her Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year to Millie

Millie was Watson’s hamster that she brought along on set. Millie passed away mid-production of Sorcerer’s Stone. The crew built her a tiny hamster coffin, complete with velvet lining, and gave her a proper funeral.

